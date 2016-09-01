loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 2.0 HDi Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 2.0 HDi Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White

Solid White, ICE WHITE WITH CONTRASTING GREY ORIGINAL SPIRIT 18'' ALLOY WHEELS, SPORT SEATS, BLACK ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, REAR PARKING AID, CD PLAYER, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, ELECTRIC REAR SPOILER,, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 18in Original Spirit Grey, Front Grill - Brilliant Black, 3 owners, Black Cloth interior, Standard Features - Parking Aid (Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels (18in), Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Parking aid, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Speakers, Sports seats, Traction control, Upholstery Cloth, Trip Computer. 4 seats, 7,795 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    401462
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£7,795

G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

