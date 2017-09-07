loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 2.0 HDi GT 2dr

£7,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 2.0 HDi GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 64000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, 5 DAY DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE. FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST, Upgrades - Integral Leather Trim, 2 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Cruise Control, Park distance control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Alarm, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (19in), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Heated seats. 4 seats, Please call one of our sales team on 01623 662227, Optional 1 and 2 Mechanical breakdown warranty with recovery option available, 7,495 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
G H Motors
Mansfield, NG199AL, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

