loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PEUGEOT RCZ 2.0 HDi GT 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 2.0 HDi GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58311 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Metallic Black

Accessories

Full Leather, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Diesel Fuel Economy, Low Emissions, Low Insurance, Low Taxation Bracket, Alarm, Immobiliser, Airbags, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, ABS, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Electric Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Outside Temperature Indicator, Trip Computer, Active, Style, GT, Sport, * Other models available, Access, Allure, Asphalt, Feline, Ice Velvet, Intuitive, Magnetic, Roland Garros, Sportium, SR, Urban

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407786
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58311 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£10,651

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Borehamwood
Borehamwood, WD61QB, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!