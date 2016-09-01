PEUGEOT RCZ 2.0 HDi 163 FAP Sport Manual

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 2.0 HDi 163 FAP Sport Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 32545 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Dolphin Blue Metallic
Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Programme, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Air Conditioning, 18In Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Rear Windows Tinted Glass, Front Electric Windows, Rear Parking Aid, Remote Central Door Locking, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Seats Split Rear, Trip Computer, Power-Assisted Steering, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Steering Wheel Leather, Immobiliser, Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Four Speakers, Front Head Restraints, Tyre Repair Kit, Radio/CD/MP3, Cloth interior
Windsors Wallasey Peugeot
CH453HP
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017