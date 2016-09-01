loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PEUGEOT RCZ 2.0 HDi 163 FAP Sport Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 2.0 HDi 163 FAP Sport Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 32545 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Dolphin Blue Metallic

Accessories

Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Programme, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Air Conditioning, 18In Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Rear Windows Tinted Glass, Front Electric Windows, Rear Parking Aid, Remote Central Door Locking, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Seats Split Rear, Trip Computer, Power-Assisted Steering, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Steering Wheel Leather, Immobiliser, Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Four Speakers, Front Head Restraints, Tyre Repair Kit, Radio/CD/MP3, Cloth interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409073
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    32545 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,995

Windsors Wallasey Peugeot
CH453HP
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!