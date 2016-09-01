PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 32928 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red
Metallic Red, Full service history, Long MOT, Half black/grey leather alcantara sports seats, 18'' Bi-colour alloys, Climate control, Parking sensors, Upgrades - Alcantara/Leather Seats, Metallic Paint, 1 owner, Full service history, Black Part leather interior, Standard Features - Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Handsfree Bluetooth Kit, Ultrasonic Alarm (Thatcham Category 1 Approved), Automatic Wipers, Rear Tinted Windows - Venus Grey 40perc, Peugeot Connect Sound (RD45) - Radio/CD Player with MP3 Playback, Peugeot Connect USB, Electric Front Windows with Anti Pinch Feature, 18in Original Alloy Wheels - Silver with Locking Wheel Bolts, Active Rear Spoiler, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti - Lock Braking (ABS) and Emergency Braking Assistance (EBA), Automatic Headlights, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central locking, Centrally Mounted Analogue Clock, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electrically Operated Folding and Heated Door Mirrors, Head Restraints Front and Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Height and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Height adjustable drivers seat, Parking aid, Passenger Airbag with Deactivation Switch, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Sports seats, Traction control, Trip Computer, Two Front Sport Seats. 4 seats, Finance available, Part exchange, HPI checked, Exceptional value only, 9,295
Phoenix Cars
Southampton, SO322AR, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017