PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Peugeot service history with recent service, including all new brakes. This is a magnificently striking example, Genuinely one of the best looking specimens we have seen, Due much to the colour, which really pops in the flesh. The trim level of this Sport model includes remote central locking with two keys, Contrasting Charcoal Sport weave upholstery, Height adjustable front seats, Day light running lights, Front fog lights, Eighteen inch alloy wheels, Retractable rear spoiler, Six speed manual gearbox, Rear park assist, Heated power folding electric door mirrors, One touch electric front windows, Venus Grey rear tinted windows, CD radio audio system with Bluetooth hands free telephone use & music streaming, Steering column remote audio controls, Leather sports steering wheel, Cruise control with speed limiter function, Auto dim rear view mirror, Rain sensing wipers & automatic lights, Dual zone climatic air conditioning, Driver information computer, Dual front & side airbags, Child seat anchor points, Traction control, Adjustable front arm rests, Steering wheel reach & rake adjustment. We are a family run used vehicle sales company, with hand picked stock, Finance is easily arranged, Warranty included in purchase price, extendable up to three years. All major debit & credit cards accepted. Registration numbers are obscured for vehicle security.