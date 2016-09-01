loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Metallic WHITE, 12 MONTHS MOT, 6 MONTHS RAC PLATINUM WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS RAC ASSISTANCE, PLEASE CALL FOR A PERSONALISED WALKROUND VIDEO PRESENTATION, FINANCE ARRANGED,, 2 owners, Black Cloth interior, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Rear Tinted Windows - Venus Grey 40perc, Handsfree Bluetooth Kit, Electric Front Windows with Anti Pinch Feature, 18in Original Alloy Wheels - Silver with Locking Wheel Bolts, Peugeot Connect Sound (RD45) - Radio/CD Player with MP3 Playback, Peugeot Connect USB, Automatic Wipers, Ultrasonic Alarm (Thatcham Category 1 Approved). 4 seats, 9,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,995

CBS AUTOS
Preston, PR56QD, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!