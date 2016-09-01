PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White
Metallic WHITE, 12 MONTHS MOT, 6 MONTHS RAC PLATINUM WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS RAC ASSISTANCE, PLEASE CALL FOR A PERSONALISED WALKROUND VIDEO PRESENTATION, FINANCE ARRANGED,, 2 owners, Black Cloth interior, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Aid, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Rear Tinted Windows - Venus Grey 40perc, Handsfree Bluetooth Kit, Electric Front Windows with Anti Pinch Feature, 18in Original Alloy Wheels - Silver with Locking Wheel Bolts, Peugeot Connect Sound (RD45) - Radio/CD Player with MP3 Playback, Peugeot Connect USB, Automatic Wipers, Ultrasonic Alarm (Thatcham Category 1 Approved). 4 seats, 9,995
CBS AUTOS
Preston, PR56QD, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017