PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28032 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Arctic White

Bluetooth Connectivity, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control, Part Service History - 3 stamps, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Speed Limiter, Radio CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lights, Rear Fog Lights, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Adjustable Steering Column, Aluminium Sports Pedals, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Height Adjustable Passengers Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Luggage Cover, Outside Temperature Indicator, Steering column adjustable for reach and rake, Trip Computer, Vanity Mirrors, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Turbo Engine, 4 Airbags, Isofix Child Seat Brackets, Space Saver Inflation Kit, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Photographs Of Actual Car, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Active, Style, GT, Sport, * Other models available, Access, Allure, Asphalt, Feline, Ice Velvet, Intuitive, Magnetic, Roland Garros, Sportium, SR, Urban

  • Ad ID
    407024
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28032 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
