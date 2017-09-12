PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 34741 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Grey
Driver And Passenger Airbags, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Rear Centre Armrest, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking + Deadlocks, Trip Computer, Height/reach Adjust Steering Wheel, Analogue Clock, 2 Rear Head Restraints, Front Side Airbags, Cloth Trim, Bench Folding Rear Seat, Sports Front Seats, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Passenger Airbag Deactivate Switch, Lumbar Adjustment For Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjust, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Head Restraints, Tinted Rear Windows, Internally Operated Central Locking Button, Dual Climate Control Air Conditioning System, Rear Parking Aid, Electric Front Windows + One Touch + Anti-pinch, Variable Power Steering, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre Puncture Repair Kit, Isofix Location Points On Rear Seats, Twin Sports Exhaust, Auxiliary Input Socket, ESP And ASR Traction Control With Deactivation Switch, Peugeot Connect With USB And Bluetooth, Electric Heated Folding Door Mirrors, Interior Sports Kit - RCZ, RD45 Stereo Radio + MP3 CD Player, 6 Speakers (4 Speakers/2 Tweeters), Solid Paint, 18" Original Alloy Wheels,
Hammond Ford
Halesworth, IP198BU, Suffolk
United Kingdom
