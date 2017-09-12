loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2dr

£9,599
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 34741 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Driver And Passenger Airbags, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Rear Centre Armrest, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking + Deadlocks, Trip Computer, Height/reach Adjust Steering Wheel, Analogue Clock, 2 Rear Head Restraints, Front Side Airbags, Cloth Trim, Bench Folding Rear Seat, Sports Front Seats, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Passenger Airbag Deactivate Switch, Lumbar Adjustment For Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjust, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Head Restraints, Tinted Rear Windows, Internally Operated Central Locking Button, Dual Climate Control Air Conditioning System, Rear Parking Aid, Electric Front Windows + One Touch + Anti-pinch, Variable Power Steering, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre Puncture Repair Kit, Isofix Location Points On Rear Seats, Twin Sports Exhaust, Auxiliary Input Socket, ESP And ASR Traction Control With Deactivation Switch, Peugeot Connect With USB And Bluetooth, Electric Heated Folding Door Mirrors, Interior Sports Kit - RCZ, RD45 Stereo Radio + MP3 CD Player, 6 Speakers (4 Speakers/2 Tweeters), Solid Paint, 18" Original Alloy Wheels,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322229
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34741 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Hammond Ford
Halesworth, IP198BU, Suffolk
United Kingdom

