PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2 door

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Sport [200] 2 door Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 22974 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White
This RCZ is a fantastic sports car, stunning looks and a fantastic drive. Excellent low finance rates available. Very low miles and full service history. Call Perrys Nelson for a test drive. ,Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Tinted rear windows, ABS/EBFD/EBA, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Cruise control + speed limiter, Rear parking aid, Variable power steering, Analogue clock, Trip computer, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD45 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player, Body coloured bumpers, Rear spoiler, Twin sports exhaust, Front fog lights, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Cloth trim, Front centre armrest, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Interior Sports Kit - RCZ, Driver and passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Driver seat height adjust, Front head restraints, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Sports front seats, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Tyre puncture repair kit
Perrys Nelson Peugeot
Nelson, BB96RT, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Over the course of its long history, Peugeot has produced some of France...
Silverstone Auctions has just sold a Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 for a world rec...