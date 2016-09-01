PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP Red Carbon 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP Red Carbon 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 28705 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Red

Manual Seat Adjustment|Cruise Control and Speed Limiter|Peugeot Connect RD45 Stereo - Radio/CD Player with MP3 Playback|Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning|Trip Computer|Two Front Sport Seats|Upholstery - Red Carbon Luxury (Simple) Leather Seats|Rear Tinted Window - Venus Grey 40 Perc.|Electric Front Windows with Anti Pinch Feature|Sports Steering Wheel|Heated Rear Screen|Peugeot Connect USB (with Handsfree Bluetooth Kit)|Folding Rear Two Place Bench Seat|Height and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel|Front Speakers (x2) Front Tweeters (x2) and Rear Speakers (x2)|Centrally Mounted Analogue Clock|Automatic Windscreen Wipers|Heated Front Seats|Electrochrome Rear View Mirror|Alloy Wheels - 19in Solstice (Onyx Matt Black)|Metallic Paint|Body Coloured Bumpers|Active Rear Spoiler|Electrically Operated Folding and Heated Door Mirrors|Two Isofix Location Points with Top Tether|Immobiliser|Variable Rate Power Assisted Steering|Third Brake Light|Drivers Airbag|Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)|Tyre Pressure Sensors|Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)|Deadlocks|Front Passengers Airbag with Deactivation Switch|Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)|Xenon Directional Headlamps with Self Levelling|Rear Parking Aid|Automatic Headlights|Puncture Repair Kit|Ultrasonic Alarm (Thatcham Approved - Cat 1)|Side Airbags|Anti - Lock Braking (ABS) and Emergency Braking Assistance (EBA)|Head Restraints Front/Rear|Remote Control Central Locking|Interior Sports Kit|Peugeot Connect Navigation (RT6)|Vision Pack

  • Ad ID
    414899
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28705 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
