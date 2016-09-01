PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT RARE [200] BHP MODEL FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT RARE [200] BHP MODEL FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY
2011/61 Reg 2 Owners From New FSH This Is The 200 BHP Model Not Standard 156 BHP Full Leather Interior Heated Memory Seats Cruise Control Electric Windows Remote Central Locking Retractable Door Mirrors Retractable Rear Spoiler Air Con Front Fog Lights Front And Rear Parking Censors CD Lovely Car Throughout Supplied With All Paperwork Handbooks And 2 Keys Visit My Website For More Quality Cars At CDA CAR SALES.CO.UK Tel 07984 864053 Finance Available Close Brothers Motor Finance
CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017