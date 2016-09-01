loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT RARE [200] BHP MODEL FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT RARE [200] BHP MODEL FSH 2 KEYS Finance Available Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY

2011/61 Reg 2 Owners From New FSH This Is The 200 BHP Model Not Standard 156 BHP Full Leather Interior Heated Memory Seats Cruise Control Electric Windows Remote Central Locking Retractable Door Mirrors Retractable Rear Spoiler Air Con Front Fog Lights Front And Rear Parking Censors CD Lovely Car Throughout Supplied With All Paperwork Handbooks And 2 Keys Visit My Website For More Quality Cars At CDA CAR SALES.CO.UK Tel 07984 864053 Finance Available Close Brothers Motor Finance

  • Ad ID
    420727
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
CDA Car Sales
Doncaster, DN33QL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

