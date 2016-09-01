PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 114000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY

AUTOMATIC.....Two private owners, full service history, satellite navigation, bluetooth telephone connection, auto climate control, leather trim, 19" Alloy Wheels , front and rear parking sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable and heated front seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, FINANCE AVAILABLE

  • Ad ID
    419068
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    114000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£6,295

Hulls Motor Company
Birmingham, B288HN, West Midlands
United Kingdom

