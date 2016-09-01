PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 114000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY
AUTOMATIC.....Two private owners, full service history, satellite navigation, bluetooth telephone connection, auto climate control, leather trim, 19" Alloy Wheels , front and rear parking sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable and heated front seats, Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, FINANCE AVAILABLE
Hulls Motor Company
Birmingham, B288HN, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017