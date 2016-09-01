PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 35690 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black

Black, Reduced from 9295 .. Great condition RCZ GT Model with full black leather, climate control, Bluetooth, 19'' Alloys, comes supplied with 12 months MOT, a Service and 6 months warranty, 2 owners, Service history, Black Full leather interior, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Airbags, Remote central locking. 4 seats, We are a family run company offering you the best personal service when selecting a car, we fully check that all of our cars are HPI clear and carefully select the vehicles which we retail. We also offer Flexible finance packages to suit your budget, HP and PCP deals available with no hidden documentation fees., ..All of our vehicles are supplied with a Service and a minimum 6 months MOT and Warranty., 8,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35690 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£8,995

M&D Patrick Motors
DH22SR
United Kingdom

