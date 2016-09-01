PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58933 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Nera Black
Comprehensive Service History, 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Sport Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, USB Connectivity, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors
Evans Halshaw Peugeot Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY81QE, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017