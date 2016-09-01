loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58933 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Nera Black

Accessories

Comprehensive Service History, 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather Seats, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Sport Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, USB Connectivity, Electric Seats, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58933 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,721

Evans Halshaw Peugeot Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY81QE, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!