PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 16866 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: RED
Analogue clock,Cruise control + speed limiter,Front Parking Aid,Rear parking aid,Trip computer,Variable power steering,Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth,Approach lamps,Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers,Body coloured bumpers,Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch,Electric heated folding door mirrors,Electrochrome rear view mirror,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Rear spoiler,Tinted rear windows,Twin sports exhaust,2 rear head restraints,Bench folding rear seat,Carpet mats,Dual climate control air conditioning system,Electrically adjustable front seats,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Lumbar adjustment for front seats,Rear centre armrest,Sports front seats,Interior Sports Kit - RCZ,3 point rear seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System / Electronic Brakeforce Distribution / Emergency brake assist,Driver and passenger airbags,ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch,Front side airbags,Isofix location points on rear seats,Passenger airbag deactivate switch,Tyre pressure sensor,Immobiliser,Internally operated central locking button,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking + deadlocks,Thatcham Category 1 Ultrasonic Alarm,Tyre puncture repair kit
Lookers Vauxhall St Helens
St Helens, WA104PH, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017