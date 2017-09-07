PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr FULL PEUGEOT SERVICE HISTORY.

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr FULL PEUGEOT SERVICE HISTORY. Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27672 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black
Driver and passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Category 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Anti-lock Brake System / Electronic Brakeforce Distribution / Emergency brake assist, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Automatic dipping door mirrors, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Tinted rear windows, Body coloured bumpers, Rear spoiler, Solid paint, Twin sports exhaust, Approach lamps, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Driver seat height adjustment, Electrically adjustable front seats, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Sports front seats, Carpet mats, Front centre armrest, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Simple leather upholstery, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Variable power steering, Analogue clock, Trip computer, 6 speakers (4 speakers/2 tweeters), Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD4 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player, 19" Sortilege alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit
Globe Car Sales Ltd
Bolton, BL32NU, Lancashire
United Kingdom
