loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr FULL PEUGEOT SERVICE HISTORY.

Compare this car
£8,395
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr FULL PEUGEOT SERVICE HISTORY. Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 27672 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Driver and passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Isofix location points on rear seats, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Immobiliser, Internally operated central locking button, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Thatcham Category 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Anti-lock Brake System / Electronic Brakeforce Distribution / Emergency brake assist, ESP and ASR traction control with deactivation switch, Automatic dipping door mirrors, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Electric front windows + one touch + anti-pinch, Tinted rear windows, Body coloured bumpers, Rear spoiler, Solid paint, Twin sports exhaust, Approach lamps, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Follow me home headlights, Front fog lights, 2 rear head restraints, Bench folding rear seat, Driver seat height adjustment, Electrically adjustable front seats, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Sports front seats, Carpet mats, Front centre armrest, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Simple leather upholstery, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Variable power steering, Analogue clock, Trip computer, 6 speakers (4 speakers/2 tweeters), Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD4 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player, 19" Sortilege alloy wheels, Tyre puncture repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27672 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Email Dealer >>

Globe Car Sales Ltd
Bolton, BL32NU, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed