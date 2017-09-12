Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21855 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY
2013 Peugeot RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr Coupe with 21855miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 8.8% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom
Over the course of its long history, Peugeot has produced some of France...
Silverstone Auctions has just sold a Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 for a world rec...