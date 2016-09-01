PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18806 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLACK
Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Variable power steering, Analogue clock, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD45 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player,Sleek looks, fun to drive and affordable is the RCZ with great features and has low mileage
Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017