loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18806 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Rear parking aid, Variable power steering, Analogue clock, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, RD45 stereo radio + MP3 CD Player,Sleek looks, fun to drive and affordable is the RCZ with great features and has low mileage

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18806 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,000

Northampton Motorpark
Northampton, NN39HZ, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!