PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38535 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Blue, WE GIVE YOU MORE FOR YOUR CAR IN PART EXCHANGE THAN CAR BUYING WEBSITES, 12 months warranty, 2 owners, Grey Full leather interior, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (19in), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), USB Connectivity, Bluetooth, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding). 4 seats, 8,350
