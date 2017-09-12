loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto

£8,350
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38535 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, WE GIVE YOU MORE FOR YOUR CAR IN PART EXCHANGE THAN CAR BUYING WEBSITES, 12 months warranty, 2 owners, Grey Full leather interior, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (19in), Upholstery Leather, Alarm, Tinted Glass (Rear Windows), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), USB Connectivity, Bluetooth, Remote central locking, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding). 4 seats, 8,350

  • Ad ID
    323917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38535 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
G & M Motors
Gravesend, DA122PP, Kent
United Kingdom

