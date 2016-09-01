loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT [200] 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT [200] 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58911 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: deep Blue

Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Seats., 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Climate Control., Cruise Control., Front & Side Airbags., Central Locking., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front Fog Lights., ISOFIX., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Power Steering., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.

  • Ad ID
    407788
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    58911 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£8,281

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118SE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

