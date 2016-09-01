PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT [200] 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT [200] 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 58911 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: deep Blue
Satellite Navigation., Full Leather Seats., 19" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth., Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Climate Control., Cruise Control., Front & Side Airbags., Central Locking., Anti-Lock Brake System., Electronic Stability Programme., Electric Mirrors., Electric Windows., Front Fog Lights., ISOFIX., Height Adjustable Driver Seat., Power Steering., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Ask For A Test Drive Today.
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118SE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Sep 1, 2016
Jul 31, 2017