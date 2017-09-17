loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP GT 156BHP

£9,978
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP GT 156BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Grey

Speakers, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Parking Sensors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

  • Ad ID
    329970
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Cavectra Centre
Grays, RM175YB, Essex
United Kingdom

