PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP 156 GT

£12,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP 156 GT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 21658 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,19In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Sports,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Six Speakers,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior,CARS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21658 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Truscotts Launceston Peugeot
Launceston, PL158EX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

