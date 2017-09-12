loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP 156 GT

£8,695
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP 156 GT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Nera Black Metallic

Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Automatic Air Conditioning,19In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Immobiliser,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dipping Rear View Mirrors Internal,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Four Speakers,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    323178
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Horderns Motor House
Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK230JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

