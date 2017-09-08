PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 THP 156 GT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 THP 156 GT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35823 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: RED
Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Traction Control System,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,19In Alloy Wheels,Alarm,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Rear Parking Aid,Deadlocks,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Leather,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Electric Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Centre Console,Six Speakers,Front Seats Sports,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Repair Kit,Radio/CD/MP3,Leather interior,CARS
Truscotts Exeter Peugeot
Exeter, EX28FD, Devon
United Kingdom
