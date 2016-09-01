loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT RCZ 1.6 RCZ THP GT

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PEUGEOT Model: RCZ Trim: 1.6 RCZ THP GT Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 40787 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: GREY

ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE - Apply Safely and Securely online @ http://www.cavectracentre.com/finance.php,Full Vehicle & Engine Service, New Mot, 6 Months Extendable Warranty, No Deposit Finance Available, Trade Prices On Future Services, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Deadlocks, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Tyre Repair Kit, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front, Tinted Glass - Rear Windows, Speakers - Four, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Clock, Carpet, Steering Wheel Leather, Trip Computer, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Alloy Wheels - 19in

  • Ad ID
    420723
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40787 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£9,478

Cavectra Centre
Grays, RM175YB, Essex
United Kingdom

