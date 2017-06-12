loading Loading please wait....
** OVER 30 PHOTOS ON OUR WEBSITE ** THIS SPORTY YET HIGHLY FUEL EFFICIENT PEUGEOT RCZ GT HAS JUST ARRIVED WITH US AT R.S VEHICLE SALES, SOURCE - We were fortunate enough to purchased this vehicle from a local car dealer who had taken it in Part Exchange against a newer vehicle CONDITION - it has been extremely well looked after by its 1 Former Keeper From New. SERVICE HISTORY - This Peugeot RCZ comes with Comprehensive Service History, VOSA Verified Mileage and shall receive a fresh 12 Mth MOT prior to sale. PRESENTATION - It looks stunning presented in Dolphin Blue Metallic and rides on unmarked 19in Soltice Alloy Wheels. It boasts a Heated Black Leather interior which is in Stunning Condition for the vehicle's age and mileage. SPECIFICATION - This Peugeot RCZ has a superb level of specification including Heated Seats, CD/MP3 Player, Electric Windows, Memory Seats, Climate Control, Electrically Retractable Spoiler, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 2 Keys Plus Much Much More, R.S Vehicles Sales - We offer fantastic part exchange valuations, industry leading extended warranties, and all of our vehicles are HPI clear. All cars fully prepared to a high standard and fully valeted for sale. ** PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE YOU TRAVEL TO VIEW A CAR AS WE ARE OFTEN OUT COLLECTING NEW STOCK. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE AVAILABLE TO VIEW INDOORS SO PLEASE DO NOT WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER ** Family Run Business, Open 7 Days, By Appointment.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/06/2017
  • Category
    Peugeot > RCZ
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60400 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.997
  • Engine Model
    HDI GT
Unit 2, Sapcote Road Industrial Estate,, Sapcote Road,, Burbage,, Hinckley,,
Hinckley, LE10 2AU, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

