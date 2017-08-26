loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot - 604 TI - 1981

€1,850 - €2,405 (£1,712.92 - £2,226.79)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Peugeot 6042.7 litre TI 6 cylinderYear of manufacture: 1981Automatic transmissionLast Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection expired in May 2016.Very neat interior, very small tear in the headlining.Original Dutch car with accurate odometer reading.Needs welding on the sill and the inside of the wheel arch, but it is certainly feasible.Scratch on the right wing and some rust spots.The trunk is locked and the key is not present.Central locking, electric windows and sliding roof.Starts, runs and drives well.Has stood still for 2 years and therefore needs to be checked.The car can be viewed and picked up in Boekel, the Netherlands.Delivery is possible in consultation and at an additional cost.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307793
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Peugeot > 604
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

