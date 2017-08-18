Peugeot - 504 - Coupé - 1971

car description

Peugeot 504 Coupé, year of manufacture 1971, silver metallic, interior brown/cognac velvet, Dunlop rims.The car is sleek and stainless, is in excellent condition, bottom recently undercoated (rustproofed), new mirrors, new exhaust, new safety belts, entirely new clutch, new water-hoses, new fuel / propulsion pump, all new filters, brakes around done, new brake pressure regulator, heater overhauled, new radiator, new engine mounts, replacement gearbox with new oil seals.The engine has run 500 kilometres since the overhaul (still running-in).This past winter, I have worked on the car for 200 hours. Concerning the engine: new pistons and bushings (original Peugeot), new bearing chambers, all new gaskets, new ignition, new plug leads, new spark plugs, new fuel injectors, injection pump completely overhauled and equipped with new membranes, fuel lines polished.I have had the car in my possession for a long time, however I have hardly driven it. I purchased the car in France.Comes from own private collection.The car can be viewed in Molenschot, the Netherlands. Inspection of the underside of the car is also possible.Test drive: no objection.