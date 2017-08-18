loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Peugeot - 504 - Coupé - 1971

Compare this car
View Auction
€19,500 - €25,350 (£17,764.50 - £23,093.85)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Peugeot 504 Coupé, year of manufacture 1971, silver metallic, interior brown/cognac velvet, Dunlop rims.The car is sleek and stainless, is in excellent condition, bottom recently undercoated (rustproofed), new mirrors, new exhaust, new safety belts, entirely new clutch, new water-hoses, new fuel / propulsion pump, all new filters, brakes around done, new brake pressure regulator, heater overhauled, new radiator, new engine mounts, replacement gearbox with new oil seals.The engine has run 500 kilometres since the overhaul (still running-in).This past winter, I have worked on the car for 200 hours. Concerning the engine: new pistons and bushings (original Peugeot), new bearing chambers, all new gaskets, new ignition, new plug leads, new spark plugs, new fuel injectors, injection pump completely overhauled and equipped with new membranes, fuel lines polished.I have had the car in my possession for a long time, however I have hardly driven it. I purchased the car in France.Comes from own private collection.The car can be viewed in Molenschot, the Netherlands. Inspection of the underside of the car is also possible.Test drive: no objection.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305208
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Peugeot > 504
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Peugeot - 504 - Coupé - 1971

    Peugeot 504

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£17,764.50 - £23,093.85 est.)
    London , London