Peugeot 504 Cabriolet 1976

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Peugeot 504 V6 Cabriolet, 1976, Pininfarina, very good condition This beautiful cabriolet of the French Peugeot is delivered in 1976. It was the design of the Italian designer’Pininfarina’. The Peugeot is delivered in the colour ‘Vert Fume Metallic’ en together with the interior it is a chic combination. The Interior has beige leather with very comfortable seats. The car also has original Oregon wheels. The 2664CC, V6, 114HP engine has a manual gearbox. A very beautiful Peugeot 504 cabriolet, ready for much driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.