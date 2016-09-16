Peugeot - 404 Sedan - 1972

A neat Peugeot 404 Sedan with a sunroof and artificial leather interior.Manufacturing year - 1972A good Peugeot in very solid condition. Inspection or Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: Yes until 12-07-2018 Documents: Dutch registration number. Fuel type: Petrol. Colour: Burgundy red. Odometer reading: 12,012 kmCondition of maintenance: In neat condition, very well-maintained and technically in very good condition. Condition of paintwork: The paintwork is in good condition (the usual minor signs of wear in places). The car features new paint, this was done a few years ago.Options: Sliding roof, artificial leather interior, chrome bumpers, chrome wheel covers, original engine. Transmission: Manual, on the steering wheel. In very good condition.The car can be viewed and collected from Musselkanaal, the Netherlands. Viewings are possible from Monday to Saturday from 8.30 -17.00! It is recommended to view the car before bidding. We (the seller) will not be held liable for errors or unseen purchases.
Sep 16, 2016
Jul 31, 2017