Peugeot - 404 pick-up - 1971

car description

When we talk about a robust workhorse derived from a "regular" passenger car, the Peugeot 404 Pickup immediately springs to mind. Peugeot understood this well, a competitor for the Japanese pickups with a load capacity of a ton which, in the 1970s, were becoming more and more popular almost by the day. The fact that the 404 is a super car, is still proven daily in Africa where it still shows its worth as a workhorse. No shiny, roaring racing car, but a matt grey diesel pickup that steals the show at each show; a perfect vintage car for those who just want something else. The 1.95 diesel starts well, old-fashionably by pre-heating and pressing the start button, runs well and also stops after using the "stop-lever", the 4-speed manual transmission with lever at the wheel also works properly. And even the (yellow) light has its own wacky lever on the wheel.You won’t often come across a car like this one in the Netherlands, it was brought here earlier this year. Last month the mirrors have been replaced, upholstery of the seat, new battery and seat belts mounted (belts are not mandatory so they could be removed). Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 13-03-2019. The pickup can be viewed and picked up in Heemstede, the Netherlands.