loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Peugeot 404 Cabriolet 1967

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Peugeot 404 cabriolet 1967 Pininfarina in very good condition The Peugeot 404 was designed by the Italian Pininfarina. There was only a little serie of cabriolets built, there are a few left nowadays. This beautiful Peugeot was delivered in 1967 and has a very beautiful white paint with lots of chrome. The interior of the Peugeot has the modern dashboard with the 3 indicators and the beautiful classic original steering wheel. The black leather seats are very comfortable. The car has the original 1618 CC, 85 HP engine and manual gearbox with gear shift at the steering wheel. This Peugeot is not only elegant and great driving, but a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive peugeot 404 convertible 1967 white black-leather manual leather black-interior dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 404
  • Year
    1967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!