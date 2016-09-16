car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Peugeot 404 cabriolet 1967 Pininfarina in very good condition The Peugeot 404 was designed by the Italian Pininfarina. There was only a little serie of cabriolets built, there are a few left nowadays. This beautiful Peugeot was delivered in 1967 and has a very beautiful white paint with lots of chrome. The interior of the Peugeot has the modern dashboard with the 3 indicators and the beautiful classic original steering wheel. The black leather seats are very comfortable. The car has the original 1618 CC, 85 HP engine and manual gearbox with gear shift at the steering wheel. This Peugeot is not only elegant and great driving, but a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.