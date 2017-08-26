Peugeot - 404 Break - 1971

car description

The 404 Break is a tremendously practical classic that both tolerates hard use, can accommodate most and is still an elegant and comfortable classic car. The 404 very early earned a reputation for being very sturdy cars, and for many, many years they were popular workhorses as taxis, rally cars and (especially in the pickup variant) in Africa. The latter did not rust, but the others did! This particular car was initially delivered to the US market (hence the speedometer in miles) and was most of its life spared from exposure to the European rust climate. It was furthermore completely restored a few years back, and after being imports into Denmark has also benefited from a rebuilt engine. Years later the vehicle still presents itself well: The Break is an incredibly elegant shape and this one is perhaps the best color combination for the French dandy: Dark blue with red interior that complements the classic Pininfarina-lines perfectly. A 404 Break is not only an elegant classic in the driveway, garage or even collection Ð but is also extremely practical: There are both rooms for five people and their luggage, and all travelers can enjoy the airy cabin and the suspension, famous for its comfort. Should you need even more space, then tilt the back seat down and the car can literally accommodate hundreds of bottles of red wine and even more baguettes! Of course, it is quite impossible to define the perfect classic. but if your needs involve space, comfort, quality, and elegance, then this 404 Break is a very good bet. About the model: Peugeot 404 was in production for more than thirty years. The last ten or fifteen years under license in Kenya, but it says still something about the modelÕs basic qualities: It was a solid car that could withstand hard use. So strong that it also enjoyed great success in rallying, which at that time were often more about endurance than pure speed. The 404 have always enjoyed a reputation for being well motorized, and any 404 with the rock-solid 1.6-litre engine can easily keep up with traffic. Particularly Break models are now coveted as classics.