Peugeot - 403 combi - 1962

Peugeot 403 from FranceThe beautiful climate has allowed this car to remain almost stainless, only front right on the fender is a beginning of French rust.Its low mileage is correct in all probability.The engine is loose and starts on an external fuel tank.The cooling hoses are renewed.There are already new brake hoses mounted.In all likelihood, drivable again with little effort.The clutch works and there was still brake pressure available, only now the rear brake cylinders are disassembled because they stuck.This Peugeot came to the Netherlands already in 1994 and has been stored in a dry barn since then.The original ignition keys are also there with which you can open the infamous fuel filler cap that has been processed in the rear light.This vehicle can be viewed and collected in Heerde, the Netherlands.