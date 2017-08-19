Peugeot - 403 - 1955

car description

Peugeot 403Year built 1955No Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection required for The Netherlands.17 years in storage.Odometer reading: 75,908 km.The engine rotates.It should be a 1468 cc engine for that period.The car is a manual.Hard car, small hole in the floor on the driver's side, see pictureLight damage on the rear left.Electrics largely work such as lights/wipers etcWith a good polishing it would look really wonderful.Upholstery could be replaced.Chrome still in good condition except for a few dents, here too: cleaning does miracles.Flowers vases on the B pillarBrakes dismantled to enable rollingOpen top with storm flap (disassembled)Semaphore indicatorsExtra parts included such as seals and other small parts.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boekel, the Netherlands.It is possible for the car to be delivered at cost within The Netherlands.