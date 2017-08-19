loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot - 403 - 1955

€2,750 - €3,575 (£2,512.68 - £3,266.48)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Peugeot 403Year built 1955No Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection required for The Netherlands.17 years in storage.Odometer reading: 75,908 km.The engine rotates.It should be a 1468 cc engine for that period.The car is a manual.Hard car, small hole in the floor on the driver's side, see pictureLight damage on the rear left.Electrics largely work such as lights/wipers etcWith a good polishing it would look really wonderful.Upholstery could be replaced.Chrome still in good condition except for a few dents, here too: cleaning does miracles.Flowers vases on the B pillarBrakes dismantled to enable rollingOpen top with storm flap (disassembled)Semaphore indicatorsExtra parts included such as seals and other small parts.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boekel, the Netherlands.It is possible for the car to be delivered at cost within The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305457
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Peugeot > 403
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

