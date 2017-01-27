car description

This car is currently not at Fantasy Junction but can be viewed by appointment. 1937 Peugeot 402 Roadster s/n 797280 , Engine no. 892456 Black and Silver with Grey Leather Automobiles Peugeot has the distinction of being the oldest continuously-operating automobile manufacturer in the world. Its roots are in Les Fils des Peugeot Frères, a bicycle manufacturing concern at Valentigny, France. In 1889, Armand Peugeot built a steam car, with an engine from Leon Serpollet, and in 1890 drove it from Paris to Lyon. Daimler-powered gasoline cars came next, vee-twin-engined, tubular frame, tiller-steered machines, one of which made the first long-distance auto journey in France in 1891. In 1897, Armand Peugeot left the family firm and established S.A. des Automobiles Peugeot at Audincourt, in eastern France, building large cars: a 3.3-liter design and 5.8 liters by 1900. Front-mounted engines were adopted across the board in 1902, and shaft drive was adopted gradually through 1909. In 1910, the automobile and cycle operations were re-united, and a new plant at Sochaux, which would become the firm's principal location, was erected. The most famous Peugeot from that period is the diminutive B