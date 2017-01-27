loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1937 Peugeot 402 Roadster

Photos Map

car description

This car is currently not at Fantasy Junction but can be viewed by appointment. 1937 Peugeot 402 Roadster s/n 797280 , Engine no. 892456 Black and Silver with Grey Leather Automobiles Peugeot has the distinction of being the oldest continuously-operating automobile manufacturer in the world. Its roots are in Les Fils des Peugeot Frères, a bicycle manufacturing concern at Valentigny, France. In 1889, Armand Peugeot built a steam car, with an engine from Leon Serpollet, and in 1890 drove it from Paris to Lyon. Daimler-powered gasoline cars came next, vee-twin-engined, tubular frame, tiller-steered machines, one of which made the first long-distance auto journey in France in 1891. In 1897, Armand Peugeot left the family firm and established S.A. des Automobiles Peugeot at Audincourt, in eastern France, building large cars: a 3.3-liter design and 5.8 liters by 1900. Front-mounted engines were adopted across the board in 1902, and shaft drive was adopted gradually through 1909. In 1910, the automobile and cycle operations were re-united, and a new plant at Sochaux, which would become the firm's principal location, was erected. The most famous Peugeot from that period is the diminutive B

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1937 peugeot 402 roadster black leather manual restored convertible

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 402
  • Year
    1937
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$395,000 (£0)

1145 Park Avenue
Emeryville, 94608, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!