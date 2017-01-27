Variant name:Hatchback GTI by Peugeot Sport ,Derivative:GTI by Peugeot Sport ,Variant: 1.6 THP 270 GTI by Peugeot Sport 5dr Peugeot 308 1.6 THP 270 GTI by Peugeot Sport 5dr
Colour satellite navigation, Front parking sensors, Programmable cruise control and speed limiter, Rear parking sensor, Reversing camera, Service interval indicator, Touch screen display, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, Steering column mounted multifunction controls, Aluminium effect door sills, Automatic headlights, Black rear diffuser, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured side skirts, Chequered flag grille design, Colour coded door handles, Courtesy lights in exterior mirrors, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electric rear windows, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Follow me home headlights, High gloss black door mirrors, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, LED rear lights, Sports front bumper, Tinted rear windscreen, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 12V accessory power point in centre console, 60/40 split folding rear seat back and squab, Adjustable front centre armrest, Alcantara/leather upholstery with red stitching, Aluminium pedals, Bucket seats, Carpet mats, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front seat back map pockets, Height adjustable driver/front passenger seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Leather gearshift, Leather steering wheel with red stitching, Passenger seat lumbar adjust, Driver sport pack - 308, Visibility pack - 308, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver SMART airbag, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Hill Assist, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front passenger SMART airbag with deactivate switch, Front side airbags, Red front calipers, Deadlocks, Locking wheel bolts, Peugeot Open & Go System, Remote control central locking, Rolling code transponder immobiliser, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Lowered suspension, Torsen limited slip differential, 19" Carbone alloy wheels with tyre repair kit
Bumpers Way,Chippenham,Bumpers Farm Ind Estate
SN14 6LF
United Kingdom
Jul 31, 2017