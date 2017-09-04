Variant name:Hatchback GTI by Peugeot Sport ,Derivative:GTI by Peugeot Sport ,Variant: 1.6 THP 250 GTI by Peugeot Sport 5dr Peugeot 308 1.6 THP 250 GTI by Peugeot Sport 5dr
Colour satellite navigation, Front parking sensors, Programmable cruise control and speed limiter, Rear parking sensor, Reversing camera, Service interval indicator, Touch screen display, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, Steering column mounted multifunction controls, Aluminium effect door sills, Automatic front rain sensing wipers, Automatic headlights, Black rear diffuser, Body coloured bumpers, Chequered flag grille design, Colour coded door handles, Courtesy lights in exterior mirrors, Dark tinted rear windows, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors with courtesy approach lighting, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Electric rear windows, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Follow me home headlights, High gloss black door mirrors, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, LED Headlights, LED indicators in door mirrors, LED rear lights, Side skirts in sport design, Sports front bumper, Tinted rear windscreen, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 12V accessory power point in centre console, 60/40 split folding rear seat back and squab, Adjustable front centre armrest, Alcantara/leather upholstery with red stitching, Aluminium pedals, Carpet mats, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front headrests, Front seat back map pockets, GT carpet mats, Height adjustable driver/front passenger seats, Height adjustable passenger seat, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Leather gearshift, Leather steering wheel with red stitching, Rear headrests, Driver sport pack - 308, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Driver SMART airbag, Electronic parking brake, ESP with Hill Assist, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front passenger SMART airbag with deactivate switch, Front side airbags, Deadlocks, Locking wheel bolts, Peugeot Open & Go System, Remote control central locking, Rolling code transponder immobiliser, Thatcham Cat 1 Ultrasonic Alarm, Lowered suspension
699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ,
United Kingdom
