PEUGEOT 308 1.6 THP GTi 250 by PS 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 308 Trim: 1.6 THP GTi 250 by PS 5dr (start/stop) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 20197 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black

Mistral Nappa GT Leather Trimmed Gearknob|Bluetooth Telephone Facility|USB Connection|Satellite Navigation|Upholstery - Half Alcantara/Leather Effect Trim with Red Overstitch Detail|Height Adjustment of Front Passenger Seats|Speakers|Automatic Wipers|Trip Computer|One-Touch Electric Front Windows and Electric Rear Windows|Programmable Cruise Control with Speed Limiter|Heated Rear Screen|9.7in Multifunction Colour Touch Screen with Redline Sports Theme|Dark Tinted Rear Side and Tailgate Windows|GTI Mistral Nappa Leather Steering Wheel with Red Marking, Red Stitch Detail and Satin Chrome Insert Bearing GTI Logo|DAB Digital Radio|Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control|Lumbar Adjustment for Driver and Front Passenger Seat|GTI Style Carpet Mats|Adjustable Front Centre Armrest|12V Accessory Power Point Front|Electrochrome Rear View Mirror|Rear Wash/Wipe|Start/Stop System|18in Diamant Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Bolts|El. Fold. Door Mirrors w. Courtesy Approach Light.|Space Saver Spare Wheel|Body Coloured Bumpers|Electrically Operated and Heated Door Mirrors|Front Passenger Airbag|Third Brake Light|Hill Assist|Automatic Electric Parking Brake|Driver Sport Pack|Colour Reversing Camera|Front and Rear Parking Sensors|Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)|Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)|Rolling Code Transponder Immobiliser|Deadlocks|Automatic Headlamps (with Follow-Me-Home Function)|Driver Airbag|Full LED Headlamps with Fully Integrated LED Daytime Running Lights|Centre Rear Seat Belt|Remote Controlled Central Locking|Tyre Pressure Control|Ultrasonic Alarm|Electric Power Assisted Steering|Drivers and Front Passengers Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags for Front and Rear Windows|Head Restraints - Front/Rear|Anti - Lock Braking (ABS) and Emergency Braking Assistance (EBA)|Peugeot Open and Go System

  • Ad ID
    410276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 308
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20197 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
£17,065

Robins & Day Peugeot Birmingham Central
Birmingham, B120NB, West Midlands
United Kingdom

