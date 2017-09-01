Peugeot - 304 S convertible - 1972

car description

Wonderful two-seater to tour around in summer. This elegant convertible is ideal for day trips and foreign holidays.Smooth suspension and seats and a hefty boot space. Comfortable handling but it's not a sports car, pretty smooth though with 75 HP and 900 kg. The engine is smooth and quiet, it also shows its feisty character when you rev up.In ownership for the last 16 years, the Peugeot was only used in summer. It has always been kept indoors.The car is not in competition condition, but it is maintained and drives as it should. Ready to use!It has been punctually maintained by the dealer and Peugeot specialists. All invoices have been kept since 1990.New convertible top.Bottom, box girders and sub-frame are stainless.The body is virtually stainless. There are a few small blisters in places; not a problem when stored in a dry place, or they could be restored and made to look nice again.The paintwork (from before 1990) has been neatly repainted and shows at most some slight signs of wear. The paint is not been touched-up very well in the engine compartment; however its the sheet metal is rust-free and original.It’s been treated with Dinitrol by Jan van Egmond (Sjaak van Aalst).Largely original interior. Used, but flawless.Everything works properly. No strange sounds or leaks. The door locks need to be adjusted, the tachometer sticks sometimes, small issues which are easy to resolve, inevitable in a classic car.The car is supplied with a whole lot of extra parts. Side window rubbers (new, no longer available), parts of the bonnet, shock absorbers, brake discs, all kinds of bearings and gaskets, light fixtures, interior parts, air and oil filters, wear parts for the ignition, alternator, starter motor, a rim, and so on and so forth.The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection is valid until July 2018. Delivered new in the Netherlands with a Dutch registration.The car can be viewed in Rotterdam.