Peugeot - 304 S cabriolet - 1975

car description

Neat Peugeot 304 S convertible from 1975. Technically in reasonably good condition. Engine runs well. Transmission, brakes and electric all work as they should. Interior is neat, with traces of use. The body looks pretty tight, the metallic green colour is the first paint. The roof is bad, must be replaced. Hardtop is present.The bodywork (see pictures) contains two places that need to be addressed (welding): underneath the rear bumper and a Fender-edge front left. This charming car is complete and 100% original. A nice base to restore.Dutch papers. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.