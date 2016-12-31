loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Peugeot - 304 S cabriolet - 1975

Compare this car
View Auction
€5,000 - €6,500 (£4,458 - £5,795.40)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Neat Peugeot 304 S convertible from 1975. Technically in reasonably good condition. Engine runs well. Transmission, brakes and electric all work as they should. Interior is neat, with traces of use. The body looks pretty tight, the metallic green colour is the first paint. The roof is bad, must be replaced. Hardtop is present.The bodywork (see pictures) contains two places that need to be addressed (welding): underneath the rear bumper and a Fender-edge front left. This charming car is complete and 100% original. A nice base to restore.Dutch papers. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224244
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Peugeot > 304
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Peugeot - 304 S cabriolet - 1975

    Peugeot 304

    €5,000 - €6,500 est. (£4,458 - £5,795.40 est.)
    London , London