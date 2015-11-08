loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot - 304 coupé - 1971

Neat metallic blue Peugeot 304 coupé, a relaxed car with simple and reliable mechanics.It doesn’t look like a 46-year-old car, it looks really great. The mechanics, the body and lacquer have withstood the ravages of time. Well-maintained all these years and taken good care of by the owner (a true enthusiast who we know).Engine, gearbox, clutch, brakes, and drive have been thoroughly checked and are working as they should: fine. Good tyres. The headlining doesn’t sag. The upholstery is showing signs of wear but is not torn. The electrical installation works flawlessly. The bottom is in good condition. Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 2019. The odometer (with day counter) reads 78,270 km, but you can easily add 100,000 to it. Though it doesn’t feel like it when you take it for a drive. Points of attention for the enthusiast: whoever is considering a small restoration should focus on the cosmetic spots to the paint (photos) and the interior. There is also cosmetic work needed under the bonnet, for those who like to have it looking perfect. But is it necessary? No. The car can be viewed (and possibly picked up) in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421083
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Peugeot > 304
€4,750 - €6,175 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

