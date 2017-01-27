Variant name:Hatchback GTi Prestige ,Derivative:GTi Prestige ,Variant: 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr Peugeot 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr
Cruise control + speed limiter, EPAS, External temperature gauge, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Touchscreen colour Satellite Navigation and 2nd USB, Trip computer, 4 speakers + 2 tweeters, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Peugeot connect with USB and bluetooth, Steering wheel mounted remote controls, Automatic activation of hazard warning lights, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured wheel arch extensions, Chrome door mirrors, Chrome front fog light surround, Cornering front fog lights, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Follow me home headlights, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, One touch electric front windows, Panoramic glass roof with sunblind, Piano black grille with chrome inserts, Rear sports spoiler, Tinted rear windows, Twin chrome exhaust tailpipes, 1/3 to 2/3 split folding rear seats, 3 rear head restraints, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium pedals, Auxilliary 12V power socket, Driver/front passenger seat height adjustment, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front sports seats, Full grain/caro leather upholstery, Heated seats, Height adjustable front headrests, Isofix on outer rear seats, Leather and chrome gear knob, Leather steering wheel, LED interior lights and illuminated footwells, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Visibility pack - 208, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, ABS/EBFD/EBA, Child safety lock, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front side airbags, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Seatbelt warning lamp and buzzer, Traction control, Tyre pressure sensor, Immobiliser, Remote central locking + deadlocks, Ultrasonic alarm, Full size spare wheel
Alington Road,St Neots,Little Barford
PE19 6YH
United Kingdom
Jul 31, 2017