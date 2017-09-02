loading Loading please wait....
Peugeot 208

£9,995
Email Dealer >>

Service history Cruise Control,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Automatic Air Conditioning,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Manual Child Locks,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Rear Seat Belt,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Front Seats Sports,Gear Knob Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,CD Player,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Mileage
    36938 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
Works Road
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

