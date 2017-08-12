Peugeot > 208

Service history Cruise Control,Electronic Stability Programme,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,17In Alloy Wheels,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Seats Split Rear,Trip Computer,Power-Assisted Steering,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rear Spoiler,Immobiliser,Heated Rear Screen,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Centre Console,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Front Seats Sports,Gear Knob Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Tyre Pressure Control,Radio/CD,Cloth - Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
Service history
Works Road
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
