PEUGEOT 208 Gti Thp

£8,400
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: Gti Thp Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 41218 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Colomn, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Lights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors Rear, Power Steering, Remote Locking, Trip Computer, Height Adjust Seat, Sports Seats, AUX, USB, ABS Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329587
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41218 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Tempest 4 Cars Henfield
BN59XH,
United Kingdom

