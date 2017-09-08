PEUGEOT 208 Gti Prestige

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: Gti Prestige Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13876 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black
Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, One touch electric front windows, Tinted rear windows, Anti-lock Brake System / Electronic Brakeforce Distribution / Emergency brake assist, Electronic Stability Programme, ESP with Hill Assist, Traction control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electronic power assisted steering, Rear parking aid, 3D connected navigation + voice control, 3D connected navigation + voice control + Peugeot connect SOS and assistance, External temperature gauge, Mirror screen with mirror link and car play, Service interval indicator, Touch screen display, Trip computer, Chrome door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors
Vospers Peugeot (Marsh Mills)
Plymouth, PL68AY, Devon
United Kingdom
