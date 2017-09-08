loading Loading please wait....
PEUGEOT 208 Gti Prestige

£12,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PEUGEOT Model: 208 Trim: Gti Prestige Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 13876 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Intermittent rear wash/wipe, One touch electric front windows, Tinted rear windows, Anti-lock Brake System / Electronic Brakeforce Distribution / Emergency brake assist, Electronic Stability Programme, ESP with Hill Assist, Traction control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electronic power assisted steering, Rear parking aid, 3D connected navigation + voice control, 3D connected navigation + voice control + Peugeot connect SOS and assistance, External temperature gauge, Mirror screen with mirror link and car play, Service interval indicator, Touch screen display, Trip computer, Chrome door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316253
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Peugeot > 208
  • Derivative
    GTI
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13876 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Vospers Peugeot (Marsh Mills)
Plymouth, PL68AY, Devon
United Kingdom

