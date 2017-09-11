PEUGEOT 208 1.6 THP GTi Prestige 3dr (start/stop)

Accessories

Large Multifunction (7in) Colour Touch Screen|Upholstery - Full Grain Black Half Leather and Caro Cloth with Red Side Panels and Contrast Stitching|Bluetooth|2/3, 1/3 Rear Bench|Steering Column Mounted Controls|Cruise Control|Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning|Trip Computer|Passenger and Driver Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors|Sports Front Seats|Centre Console|Drivers Seat Height Adjustment|Leather and Chrome Gear Knob|Rake and Reach Adjustable Steering Wheel|Heated Rear Screen|Tinted Rear and Rear Side Windows|2 Front and 2 Rear Speakers Plus 2 Tweeters|Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel|USB Socket|Radio/CD and 3.5 mm Jack For External Audio Device|Electric Front Windows with One Touch Electric Front Drivers Window|External Temperature Gauge|12V Power Socket|Instrument Panel LCD Screen Display|Rear Wash/Wipe|17in Alloy Wheels Carbone Onyx Black|Alloy Wheels - 17in Carbone in Onyx Black|Body Coloured Bumpers|Bianca White Paint|Electrically Operated and Heated Door Mirrors|Electric Folding Door Mirrors|Rear Sports Spoiler - Colour Coded|Cielo Panoramic Glass Roof|Alloy Wheels-17in Carbone Aluminium or Onyx Black|Full Size Spare Wheel|Rear Seat 3 Point ISOFIX Location Mounts x 2|Electrohydraulic Power Assisted Steering|Third Brake Light|ESP|Drivers Airbag|LED Daytime Running Lights|Tyre Pressure Sensors|Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBFD)|Front Passengers Airbag with Deactivation Switch|Remote Central Locking|Head Restraints Front and Rear|Centre Rear Seat Belt|Alarm|Front Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags for Front and Rear Windows|Thatcham Approved Cat 2 Immobiliser|Front Fog Lights|Rear Parking Aid|Deadlocking|ABS with Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)|Visibility Pack|Satellite Navigation with DAB Digital Radio